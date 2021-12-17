BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located on Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge.(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man who is shown in a Santa photo at the Mall of Louisiana, in which the man appears to be holding a gun, has been apprehended on an outstanding warrant from the state of Texas, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) said Friday.

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located on Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

One of the men also appears to be holding a weapon.

The photo was circulated on social media with some questioning mall management about their security measures.

”How in the world would you allow something like this to even take place in the middle of your mall,” one person who posted the photo to the mall’s Facebook page asked.

Gene Satern, the Senior General Manager of the Mall of Louisiana, said mall management is aware of the photograph. “The incident is currently under investigation with BRPD and I’m not allowed to release any information while under an active investigation.”

The mall has had stickers on the doors of their entrances for many years indicating that guns are not allowed inside.

The mall has had stickers on the doors of their entrances for many years indicating that guns...
The mall has had stickers on the doors of their entrances for many years indicating that guns are not allowed inside.(BRPD)

Baton Rouge police say the man wanted on a warrant from Texas is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison until he can be extradited to that state on charges of aggravated assault as well as a parole violation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Election Day
ELECTION DAY: See full election results
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
Police are looking for a vehicle and a person of interest in connection to a double homicide at...
Person of interest, suspect vehicle sought in Magnolia Gardens double homicide

Latest News

Peter Bowen
New Orleans city official arrested for allegedly driving drunk
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on against the New York Jets during an NFL...
Saints Coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19
Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19
Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19
Glenn Foster Jr was strangled, autopsy shows
Glenn Foster Jr was strangled, autopsy shows
New Orleans Deputy CAO arrested on suspicion of drunk driving
New Orleans Deputy CAO arrested on suspicion of drunk driving