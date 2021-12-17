New Orleans Air Show making a comeback

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Blue Angels made a landing in Belle Chasse ahead of the anticipated return of the New Orleans Air Show in March 2022.

It was foggy early Friday at Naval Air Station/Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, but it cleared just in time for Lieutenant Katlin Forster to make a landing.

“To me, it’s just like riding a crazy rollercoaster every day,” Forster said. “We all love coming to New Orleans.”

The show will take place in March 2022. Forster is a pilot and the event coordinator for the Blue Angels, so she came into town for preparation.

The Blue Angels will be the star of the show, but other exhibition teams include the Louisiana National Guard and local Navy squadron VFA 204.

“We show off the slow speed handling capabilities of the F18, some of those sneak passes are definitely still in the show, and really just showing off that precision flying that we at the Blue Angels are known for,” Forster said.

When the show last took place in 2017, NAS JRB New Orleans Spokesperson Andrew Thomas said there was an attendance of over 130,000 over two days.

Next year, Thomas said he’s expecting a big turnout.

“It’s just so amazing to be flying overhead, getting to tour the country, showing off the aircraft that I got to fly within the fleet,” Forster said. “Most of our team flew the F-18 Super Hornet, getting to show it off to the American public.”

The New Orleans Air Show will take place March 19-20, 2022. You can find out more here.

