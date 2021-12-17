Nicondra: Morning fog and temps near 80 by afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a brief break dense fog is once again an issue on Friday morning. Warm temperatures and plenty of moisture on southerly and southeasterly winds will drive Friday’s weather. Temperatures will warm from the 60s to near 80 by the afternoon. There is some relief in sight. A cold front will move into the region by Saturday night. Much cooler and drier conditions push in behind the front with high temperatures much more seasonable near the 60 degree mark on Sunday. The cooler weather holds on for the start of the week, but looking ahead a slow warming trend should get highs back into the low 70s by Christmas.

