BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Morning fog and temps near 80 by afternoon

A cold front moves in Saturday with showers and chilly conditions behind it.
A cold front moves in Saturday with showers and chilly conditions behind it.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a brief break dense fog is once again an issue on Friday morning. Warm temperatures and plenty of moisture on southerly and southeasterly winds will drive Friday’s weather. Temperatures will warm from the 60s to near 80 by the afternoon. There is some relief in sight. A cold front will move into the region by Saturday night. Much cooler and drier conditions push in behind the front with high temperatures much more seasonable near the 60 degree mark on Sunday. The cooler weather holds on for the start of the week, but looking ahead a slow warming trend should get highs back into the low 70s by Christmas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Election Day
ELECTION DAY: See full election results
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
Police are looking for a vehicle and a person of interest in connection to a double homicide at...
Person of interest, suspect vehicle sought in Magnolia Gardens double homicide

Latest News

David's Thursday evening weather forecast 12/16
David's Thursday evening weather forecast 12/16
David's Thursday afternoon weather forecast 12/16
David's Thursday afternoon weather forecast 12/16
Much cooler Sunday
Near record heat to end the week
Morning weather update for Thurs., Dec. 16 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Thurs., Dec. 16 at 6 a.m.