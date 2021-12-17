BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Saints heavy underdogs to the Bucs

By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will enter Sunday night’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Bucs as heavy underdogs.

Right now, the Saints are a monster 11-point underdog. The line opened a tad bit higher at 11.5 points.

The Black and Gold is 6-7 on the season. Their opponent on Sunday night, Tampa Bay, sports a 10-3 record.

New Orleans beat Tampa Bay on Halloween, 36-27. Tom Brady is 0-3 in the regular season against the Saints as the quarterback of the Bucs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Election Day
ELECTION DAY: See full election results
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
Police are looking for a vehicle and a person of interest in connection to a double homicide at...
Person of interest, suspect vehicle sought in Magnolia Gardens double homicide

Latest News

Saints are 6-7 on the season
FOX 8 sports team previews Saints-Bucs
FILE - An interior view of Caesars Superdome is seen during an NFL football game between the...
Superdome upgrade plan wins passage after years of haggling
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (No. 15)
‘There’s no place like home’ - Myles Brennan withdraws from transfer portal
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) celebrates with teammates after hitting the game...
Pels shock Thunder on 61-footer at the buzzer; second in franchise history