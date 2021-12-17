Saints heavy underdogs to the Bucs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will enter Sunday night’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Bucs as heavy underdogs.

Right now, the Saints are a monster 11-point underdog. The line opened a tad bit higher at 11.5 points.

The Black and Gold is 6-7 on the season. Their opponent on Sunday night, Tampa Bay, sports a 10-3 record.

New Orleans beat Tampa Bay on Halloween, 36-27. Tom Brady is 0-3 in the regular season against the Saints as the quarterback of the Bucs.

