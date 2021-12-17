Stolen car crashes into police units during pursuit

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - According to Slidell Police, a stolen car crashed into two Slidell police units.

A short while ago, Slidell Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit through the Fremaux Town Center, a busy shopping... Posted by Slidell Police Department on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Officers say the car was being pursued by a Mississippi law enforcement agency when it exited I-10 at Fremaux Ave.

Police say after ramming the police cars, the stolen vehicle continued through Fremaux Town Center.

The vehicle eventually stopped at Old Spanish trail. Three suspects were arrested.

