BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Stolen car crashes into police units during pursuit

Police lights
Police lights(wafb)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - According to Slidell Police, a stolen car crashed into two Slidell police units.

A short while ago, Slidell Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit through the Fremaux Town Center, a busy shopping...

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Officers say the car was being pursued by a Mississippi law enforcement agency when it exited I-10 at Fremaux Ave.

Police say after ramming the police cars, the stolen vehicle continued through Fremaux Town Center.

The vehicle eventually stopped at Old Spanish trail. Three suspects were arrested.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Election Day
ELECTION DAY: See full election results
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
Police are looking for a vehicle and a person of interest in connection to a double homicide at...
Person of interest, suspect vehicle sought in Magnolia Gardens double homicide

Latest News

His comment is in response to some people voicing their concerns on social media, about some...
Jambalaya Fest organizers ‘disappointed and heartsick’ over profanity-laced music on Christmas parade floats
Vaccine mandate expanded to children ages 5-11 in New Orleans restaurants, public schools
Vaccine mandate expanded to children ages 5-11 in New Orleans restaurants, public schools
Superdome funding update
Superdome funding update
Tulane area carjacking
Tulane area carjacking