Tyler Perry involved in a car accident after leaving L.A. airport

Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry(11ALIVE)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tyler Perry was involved in a car accident Wednesday night (Dec. 15) after leaving the airport.

According to TMZ, Perry was driving through Sherman Oaks in his Bently when the accident happened. The other vehicle involved in the accident was a Honda Accord.

Initial reports say the driver cut across three lanes of traffic, making her way towards Tyler’s lane, causing him to collide into the driver’s side of the Honda.

The woman did confess that she was at fault.

Law enforcement was already in the area to divert traffic and made sure everyone was alright. There were no injuries reported.

Law enforcement sources claimed the crash wasn’t big enough to create a police report, and everything will be handled privately.

