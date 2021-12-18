BBB Accredited Business
Chef Susan Spicer’s Rosedale restaurant in Navarre temporarily closes over COVID-19 concerns

Chef Susan Spicer's Rosedale restaurant in the Navarre neighborhood announced a temporary...
Chef Susan Spicer's Rosedale restaurant in the Navarre neighborhood announced a temporary closure Saturday (Dec. 18) after some employees tested positive for COVID-19.(Facebook)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rosedale, Chef Susan Spicer’s restaurant in New Orleans’ Navarre neighborhood, announced Saturday (Dec. 18) it will close for at least five days after a COVID-19 outbreak among staff.

“Sorry, y’all, we had a couple of BOH staff members test positive for Covid, so we are shutting it down until everyone can be tested,” the restaurant announced in a social media post. “We will hopefully be back open for service by Thursday 12/23. Stay tuned for updates.”

BOH, in restaurant parlance, stands for “back of house,” the employees such as chefs, cooks and dishwashers not usually visible to customers in the dining or reception areas (known as “front of house”). The post did not disclose how many employees have been infected by the coronavirus.

Spicer, who also operates the French Quarter fine dining staple Bayona, opened the more casual Louisiana eatery at 801 Rosedale Dr. in October 2016. Spicer closed and sold her Lakeview restaurant Mondo in August 2019.

