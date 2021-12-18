BBB Accredited Business
Fox 8 distributes holiday bicycles, toys and gift cards to children

Fox 8, in partnership with The Times-Picayune Doll & Toy Fund, Caleb and Calder Sloan's Awesome Foundation and Entergy New Orleans, gave holiday gift bicycles, toys and gift cards to children Saturday (Dec. 18) at the WVUE studio complex.(Frankie Prijatel WVUE-Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 employees lit up smiles for a group of children and their parents Saturday (Dec. 18) with a holiday season giveaway of new bicycles, toys and gift cards at the WVUE studio complex in Mid-City.

The pre-registered families in need lined up Saturday morning to receive their gifts from Fox 8 employees including morning news anchor John Snell, sports director Juan Kincaid, news director Kristen Palestina, marketing director Blaine Strawn and WVUE General Manager Mikel Schaefer.

Fox 8 distributed the gifts in partnership with The Times-Picayune Doll & Toy Fund, Caleb and Calder Sloan’s Awesome Foundation and Entergy New Orleans.

