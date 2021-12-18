Fox 8 distributes holiday bicycles, toys and gift cards to children

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 employees lit up smiles for a group of children and their parents Saturday (Dec. 18) with a holiday season giveaway of new bicycles, toys and gift cards at the WVUE studio complex in Mid-City.

The pre-registered families in need lined up Saturday morning to receive their gifts from Fox 8 employees including morning news anchor John Snell, sports director Juan Kincaid, news director Kristen Palestina, marketing director Blaine Strawn and WVUE General Manager Mikel Schaefer.

Fox 8 distributed the gifts in partnership with The Times-Picayune Doll & Toy Fund, Caleb and Calder Sloan’s Awesome Foundation and Entergy New Orleans.

