BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Graham hits 8 3s push Pelicans beat Bucks 116-112 in OT

Graham hit eight 3-pointers and added two clutch free throws late in overtime to finish with 26...
Graham hit eight 3-pointers and added two clutch free throws late in overtime to finish with 26 points.
By Brett Martel
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte’ Graham’s encore to his winning 60-foot bank shot in Oklahoma City this week was a 3-point onslaught against the defending NBA champs to help the steadily improving New Orleans Pelicans win a second straight game.

Graham hit eight 3-pointers and added two clutch free throws late in overtime to finish with 26 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 116-112 on Friday night.

“He put us over the hump,” Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram said about Graham, who is 13 of 22 shooting from deep in his last two games. “When he’s in a rhythm, he’s hard to stop. ... As long as it’s a good screen set and he sees something open, I feel like it’s going in.”

Jonas Valanciunas scored 24 points for New Orleans, and Ingram added 22. Josh Hart had 11 points and a season-high 15 rebounds to go with eight assists.

Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday, who received a warm welcome during pre-game introductions, scored a career-high 40 points to help Milwaukee force overtime on the road despite being without top scorers Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

“It feels good just to be able to come here and put on a show and to play well,” Holiday said. “There’s always just a special place in my heart for New Orleans and it’ll always be there.”

Grayson Allen hit seven 3s and tied a season high with 25 points for the Bucks. Jordan Nwora had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

“It was a great battle from our guys tonight, and it gave us a chance to win on the road,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, who had a relatively small lineup playing zone defense most of the game. “I am proud of the guys.”

The turning point in overtime came when Nwora fouled Ingram on a missed corner 3 by advancing into the Pelicans forward’s landing area. Officials reviewed replays and ruled it a flagrant foul, meaning Ingram would get three free throws and New Orleans would retain possession.

Ingram missed two of three free throws, but Graham hit his final 3 after New Orleans inbounded to put the Pelicans ahead 112-107.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Election Day
ELECTION DAY: See full election results
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Vaccine mandate expanded to children for restaurants, venues, public schools in New Orleans; local parents react

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) celebrates with teammates after hitting the game...
Pels shock Thunder on 61-footer at the buzzer; second in franchise history
Pelicans' 61-foot game-winner
Pelicans' 61-foot game-winner
The Pelicans say Williamson underwent a new round of medical imaging on his foot “after...
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson experiences ‘regression’ in foot
New Orleans Pelicans improve to 8-20 on the season.
Ingram scores 26, Pelicans extend Pistons’ skid to 11 games