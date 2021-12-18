Graham hits 8 3s push Pelicans beat Bucks 116-112 in OT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte’ Graham’s encore to his winning 60-foot bank shot in Oklahoma City this week was a 3-point onslaught against the defending NBA champs to help the steadily improving New Orleans Pelicans win a second straight game.

Graham hit eight 3-pointers and added two clutch free throws late in overtime to finish with 26 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 116-112 on Friday night.

“He put us over the hump,” Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram said about Graham, who is 13 of 22 shooting from deep in his last two games. “When he’s in a rhythm, he’s hard to stop. ... As long as it’s a good screen set and he sees something open, I feel like it’s going in.”

Jonas Valanciunas scored 24 points for New Orleans, and Ingram added 22. Josh Hart had 11 points and a season-high 15 rebounds to go with eight assists.

Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday, who received a warm welcome during pre-game introductions, scored a career-high 40 points to help Milwaukee force overtime on the road despite being without top scorers Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

“It feels good just to be able to come here and put on a show and to play well,” Holiday said. “There’s always just a special place in my heart for New Orleans and it’ll always be there.”

Grayson Allen hit seven 3s and tied a season high with 25 points for the Bucks. Jordan Nwora had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

“It was a great battle from our guys tonight, and it gave us a chance to win on the road,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, who had a relatively small lineup playing zone defense most of the game. “I am proud of the guys.”

The turning point in overtime came when Nwora fouled Ingram on a missed corner 3 by advancing into the Pelicans forward’s landing area. Officials reviewed replays and ruled it a flagrant foul, meaning Ingram would get three free throws and New Orleans would retain possession.

Ingram missed two of three free throws, but Graham hit his final 3 after New Orleans inbounded to put the Pelicans ahead 112-107.

