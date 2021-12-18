BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU LB coach Blake Baker leaving Tiger football program

LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker
LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker(LSU Athletics)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker says he won’t be returning for the 2022 season.

Earlier in the day, several sources confirmed to 9Sports that Baker was not being retained by new head coach Brian Kelly.

Baker spent only one season in Baton Rouge. He was previously the defensive coordinator at Miami for two years.

The Houston native already had ties to Louisiana when he was hired by LSU.

He played linebacker at Tulane (2000-2004) and coached at Louisiana Tech (2014-2018). He started out as the safeties coach and was later named defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
Wife of St. Claude shooting victim speaks
Wife of man shot in head while driving on St. Claude Avenue agonized by violence

Latest News

Eason’s 22 points help lead No. 19 LSU past La. Tech, 66-57
Alexis Morris (45) scored 17 points in the Tigers win over Bradley.
No. 22 LSU wins eighth straight with victory over Bradley
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
Former LSU QB Max Johnson transferring to Texas A&M
Brian Kelly is introduced as the new head coach of the LSU football team at a press conference...
FIU Freshman All-American Miles Frazier is headed to LSU