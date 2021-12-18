LSU LB coach Blake Baker leaving Tiger football program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker says he won’t be returning for the 2022 season.

Earlier in the day, several sources confirmed to 9Sports that Baker was not being retained by new head coach Brian Kelly.

Baker spent only one season in Baton Rouge. He was previously the defensive coordinator at Miami for two years.

The Houston native already had ties to Louisiana when he was hired by LSU.

He played linebacker at Tulane (2000-2004) and coached at Louisiana Tech (2014-2018). He started out as the safeties coach and was later named defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

