Man dies after shooting Friday near Treme’s notorious ‘D-Block’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 36-year-old man died from gunshot wounds sustained Friday (Dec. 17) at the end of a Treme street that became notorious for narcotics trafficking and gun violence in recent years.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found shot at the intersection of Dumaine Street and North Broad Street around 4:31 p.m. on Friday, New Orleans police said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The NOPD did not say whether a suspect or motive for the shooting has been developed, and asked anyone with information on the crime to contact homicide detective Lucretia Gantner at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

The fatal shooting took place at the end of the 2600 block of Dumaine Street, where the violent ‘D-Block’ gang held sway in recent years. Police have not said whether Friday’s killing is believed to be linked to the area’s drug trade.

Friday’s killing took place 11 years to the day from when former District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office announced the indictment of 11 members of the street gang. Nine more alleged members of the violent drug-trafficking gang were arrested as part of another racketeering indictment from Cannizzaro’s office in May 2018.

Cannizzaro expressed frustration three months later, when Criminal District Court Judge Darryl Derbigny reduced the bond for several of those defendants. One of them, alleged ringleader Glynn McCormick, returned to the 2600 block of Dumaine Street four days after posting bond and was fatally shot at the same intersection of Dumaine and Broad.

