BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man dies after shooting Friday near Treme’s notorious ‘D-Block’

A 36-year-old man died from gunshot wounds sustained Friday (Dec. 17) at the intersection of...
A 36-year-old man died from gunshot wounds sustained Friday (Dec. 17) at the intersection of North Broad Street and Dumaine Street, the end of a notorious drug-trafficking area known as 'D-Block.'(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 36-year-old man died from gunshot wounds sustained Friday (Dec. 17) at the end of a Treme street that became notorious for narcotics trafficking and gun violence in recent years.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found shot at the intersection of Dumaine Street and North Broad Street around 4:31 p.m. on Friday, New Orleans police said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The NOPD did not say whether a suspect or motive for the shooting has been developed, and asked anyone with information on the crime to contact homicide detective Lucretia Gantner at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

The fatal shooting took place at the end of the 2600 block of Dumaine Street, where the violent ‘D-Block’ gang held sway in recent years. Police have not said whether Friday’s killing is believed to be linked to the area’s drug trade.

Friday’s killing took place 11 years to the day from when former District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office announced the indictment of 11 members of the street gang. Nine more alleged members of the violent drug-trafficking gang were arrested as part of another racketeering indictment from Cannizzaro’s office in May 2018.

Cannizzaro expressed frustration three months later, when Criminal District Court Judge Darryl Derbigny reduced the bond for several of those defendants. One of them, alleged ringleader Glynn McCormick, returned to the 2600 block of Dumaine Street four days after posting bond and was fatally shot at the same intersection of Dumaine and Broad.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Election Day
ELECTION DAY: See full election results
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Vaccine mandate expanded to children for restaurants, venues, public schools in New Orleans; local parents react

Latest News

Judge Vanessa Harris
La. Supreme Court appoints first African American judge, Southern alum to replace Odinet in Lafayette City Court
Morning fog draping New Orleans caused delays for dozens of flights Saturday (Dec. 18) at Louis...
Morning fog causing dozens of flight delays Saturday at Armstrong New Orleans airport; Causeway bridge also affected
3-year-old Acadia's wish granted with surprise shopping spree after losing toys during...
3-year-old wish granted with surprise shopping spree after losing toys during Hurricane Ida
Tourism and Covid rules
Tourism and Covid rules