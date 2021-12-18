Nicondra: Much cooler to finish the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Christmas feel is finally back. A promised cold front pushed through Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast Saturday evening bringing in cooler and drier air to dramatically change temperatures from the upper 70s near 80 on Saturday to highs in the 50s on Sunday. Breezy conditions will increase the chilly feel. Although humidity remains low through the start of the week an area of low pressure will glide along the coast keeping rain chances in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures stay chilly with highs near 60. By Wednesday a slow warm up begins. Looking ahead to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day weather should be mostly dry with sun and highs back in the 70s.

