BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Much cooler to finish the weekend

Much more seasonable air behind a cold front
Much more seasonable air behind a cold front(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Christmas feel is finally back. A promised cold front pushed through Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast Saturday evening bringing in cooler and drier air to dramatically change temperatures from the upper 70s near 80 on Saturday to highs in the 50s on Sunday. Breezy conditions will increase the chilly feel. Although humidity remains low through the start of the week an area of low pressure will glide along the coast keeping rain chances in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures stay chilly with highs near 60. By Wednesday a slow warm up begins. Looking ahead to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day weather should be mostly dry with sun and highs back in the 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Election Day
ELECTION DAY: See full election results
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail

Latest News

NOLA Weekend Forecast
Zack: Weekend cold front set to bring big changes
Morning weather update for Saturday, Dec. 18
Morning weather update for Saturday, Dec. 18
Nightly weather update for Fri., Dec. 17 at 9 p.m.
Nightly weather update for Fri., Dec. 17 at 9 p.m.
Evening news update for Fri., Dec. 17 at 5 p.m.
Evening news update for Fri., Dec. 17 at 5 p.m.