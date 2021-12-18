BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

NOLA ChristmasFest returns to Convention Center

Christmas Fest returns to NOLA
Christmas Fest returns to NOLA(WVUE)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated NOLA ChristmasFest, hosted and produced by the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Sarah Zanolli is a professional ice skater who performs and works with NOLA ChristmasFest every year. She says it was great being able to return in 2021, after a forced year off due to the pandemic.

“Here at NOLA ChristmasFest, we’re having our annual ‘Skating with Santa’ event,” Zanolli said. “Santa just arrived on his sleigh. We’ve got Rudolph, our Christmas princess and our toy soldier.

“The smiles and that joy and all this Christmas cheer is going to bring us a little bit of hope.”

Michael Sawaya, the president and general manager of the convention center, says this event not only provides some holiday joy, but a much-needed economic boost for the city.

“You know I’m here this morning just because I love to see the looks on kids’ faces and I love to see ice skating,” Sawaya said. “Our employees put it together. We’ve produced it for eight years. It’s the largest indoor Christmas event in the country.

“It’s one of those things that we take a lot of pride in doing. And to be able to share what we do in the Convention Center, it gives people an opportunity to be proud of what we do here.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Election Day
ELECTION DAY: See full election results
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail

Latest News

Two people were shot Saturday (Dec. 18) in the 2100 block of St. Anthony Street in the Seventh...
Two shot in Seventh Ward, NOPD says
Fox 8, in partnership with The Times-Picayune Doll & Toy Fund, Caleb and Calder Sloan's Awesome...
Fox 8 distributes holiday bicycles, toys and gift cards to children
Fox 8, in partnership with The Times-Picayune Doll & Toy Fund, Caleb and Calder Sloan's Awesome...
Fox 8 holiday bikes giveaway
Chef Susan Spicer's Rosedale restaurant in the Navarre neighborhood announced a temporary...
Chef Susan Spicer’s Rosedale restaurant in Navarre temporarily closes over COVID-19 concerns