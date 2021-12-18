NOLA ChristmasFest returns to Convention Center

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated NOLA ChristmasFest, hosted and produced by the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Sarah Zanolli is a professional ice skater who performs and works with NOLA ChristmasFest every year. She says it was great being able to return in 2021, after a forced year off due to the pandemic.

“Here at NOLA ChristmasFest, we’re having our annual ‘Skating with Santa’ event,” Zanolli said. “Santa just arrived on his sleigh. We’ve got Rudolph, our Christmas princess and our toy soldier.

“The smiles and that joy and all this Christmas cheer is going to bring us a little bit of hope.”

Michael Sawaya, the president and general manager of the convention center, says this event not only provides some holiday joy, but a much-needed economic boost for the city.

“You know I’m here this morning just because I love to see the looks on kids’ faces and I love to see ice skating,” Sawaya said. “Our employees put it together. We’ve produced it for eight years. It’s the largest indoor Christmas event in the country.

“It’s one of those things that we take a lot of pride in doing. And to be able to share what we do in the Convention Center, it gives people an opportunity to be proud of what we do here.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.