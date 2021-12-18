BBB Accredited Business
Patriots try to keep their win streak alive as an underdog in our “Bet of the week”

New York Jets' Marcus Maye, right, tries to tackle New England Patriots' Damien Harris during...
New York Jets' Marcus Maye, right, tries to tackle New England Patriots' Damien Harris during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)(Bill Kostroun | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Indianapolis Colts have won four of five contest and currently hold the sixth seed in the AFC with a 7-6 record.

Carson Wentz’s performance has been rocky at times, but he’s finally getting some solid footing in Indy.

He’ll need it this week when they host the New England Patriots.

The Pats own a 7-game winning streak, and possess the 1-seed in the AFC with a 9-4 record.

As they showed against the Bills, New England can with their stifling defense. But they can also have success with Mac Jones slinging the rock around the yard.

The Pats appear unstoppable, yet they’re a 2.5-point underdog at Indy. New England is in a good spot as the underdog.

