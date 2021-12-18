Two shot in Seventh Ward, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot in an apparent drive-by attack Saturday afternoon in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said two male victims were shot at approximately 12:22 p.m. in the 2100 block of St. Anthony Street by unknown assailants who sped away from the scene. Police did not immediately disclose the age of the victims, but said one sustained a graze wound to the jaw and was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS.

The second victim arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle with injuries not immediately known to police.

This story will be updated if more details are made available.

