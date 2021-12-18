BBB Accredited Business
Two shot in Seventh Ward, NOPD says

Two people were shot Saturday (Dec. 18) in the 2100 block of St. Anthony Street in the Seventh...
Two people were shot Saturday (Dec. 18) in the 2100 block of St. Anthony Street in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot in an apparent drive-by attack Saturday afternoon in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said two male victims were shot at approximately 12:22 p.m. in the 2100 block of St. Anthony Street by unknown assailants who sped away from the scene. Police did not immediately disclose the age of the victims, but said one sustained a graze wound to the jaw and was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS.

The second victim arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle with injuries not immediately known to police.

This story will be updated if more details are made available.

