Zack: Weekend cold front set to bring big changes

Highs go from near 80 today to the 50′s on Sunday.
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Get ready for a big change in the weather this weekend as a strong cold front is set to bring rain chances followed by a much colder pattern heading into Christmas week.

For your Saturday, it’s still going to be 80 so don’t get excited for colder weather just yet. Now the cold front will be entering the region today so rain chances will be trending up. I think a few downpours will be possible especially by later this afternoon into tonight.

A frontal passage is expected during the overnight hours tonight which will make for a much colder end to the weekend. Highs fall all the way back to the 50′s heading into Sunday. I do believe the weekend ends on a dry note but clouds are likely to linger behind this front.

Those clouds will become more rain chances for the new work week as a Gulf low spins up on Monday. This will lead to periods of showers with that chilly air mass keeping highs well down into the 50s. The week starts on a cloudy, cold and at times wet note but we do get more sunshine the closer to Christmas we get. There is only one problem, temperatures quickly jump back to the 70′s by Christmas Eve/Day.

