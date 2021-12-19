BBB Accredited Business
Female suspect wanted for attempted murder in LaPlace

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - A woman is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder after a shooting at a mall in LaPlace Friday (Dec. 17).

St. John Parish Sheriff’s office says Ralaysia Moore is the suspect in the shooting.

Just after 8 p.m., deputies were working a detail at the shopping center in the 1800 block of West Airline Highway heard gunshots. They later found a woman in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the leg and a second woman with a gunshot wound to her neck.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office or call Crimestoppers.

