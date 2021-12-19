Houma man struck and killed while walking on highway in Schriever, LSP says

SCHRIEVER, La. (WVUE) - A Houma man was struck and killed by a motorist Saturday night (Dec. 18) when he walked into the vehicle’s path on State Highway 24, Louisiana State Police said.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Alixster Winslow III, was struck just after 6 p.m. by a 2017 Honda Accord. The incident occurred near Schriever in Terrebonne Parish, on West Main Street (Louisiana Hwy. 24) just north of Louisiana Hwy. 316.

According to Troop C spokesman Trooper Ross Brennan, Winslow sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Honda was properly restrained and was not injured, Brennan said.

The LSP said the Honda driver was not suspected of being impaired and a voluntary breath sample detected no alcohol. A toxicology sample collected from Winslow was submitted for analysis and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

