Nicondra: Cloudy and Cool Start to the Week

Passing showers on Monday
Monday will be a bit dreary and damp with temperatures only in the low to middle 50s.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Much cooler conditions settled in on Sunday behind the promised cold front. Clouds will stick around as an area of Low pressure develops in the Gulf of Mexico along the old frontal boundary and slides east. Expect passing showers and chilly conditions through the day on Monday with little sun highs will stay in the middle 50s. Tuesday starts out a bit gray as well, but we should see some clearing by the afternoon and clear skies with a continued north wind will allow temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday to really cool down into the upper 30s north and 40s south. Unfortunately if you were hoping the cool conditions would stick around we will see warming again towards the Christmas Holiday with temperatures back in 70s, but it should be sunny and dry.

