Pelicans’ game against COVID- and injury-ravaged Sixers postponed, NBA says

The Pelicans' scheduled game Sunday (Dec. 19) in Philadelphia has been postponed because the...
The Pelicans' scheduled game Sunday (Dec. 19) in Philadelphia has been postponed because the Sixers could not field the NBA-minimum eight players, reports say.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans’ game scheduled for Sunday night (Dec. 19) in Philadelphia has been postponed. The host 76ers are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and injuries that have ravaged their roster.

NBA rules require teams to suit up a minimum of eight players in order to play a game. The Sixers were left with just five available players Sunday morning, after Shake Milton and Andre Drummond joined Georges Niang on the COVID-19 list.

The Sixers’ Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Danny Green were questionable to play with injuries. In addition to those players, Philadelphia was without Ben Simmons (personal reasons), Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID illness) and Jaden Springer (concussion). Two other players under contract -- Paul Reed and Aaron Henry -- were in Las Vegas with the Delaware Blue Coats for the G League Winter Showcase.

