Pelicans’ game against COVID- and injury-ravaged Sixers postponed, NBA says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans’ game scheduled for Sunday night (Dec. 19) in Philadelphia has been postponed. The host 76ers are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and injuries that have ravaged their roster.

The NBA announced that tonight’s Pelicans game at the Sixers has been postponed https://t.co/MTVth4Mcm0 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 19, 2021

NBA rules require teams to suit up a minimum of eight players in order to play a game. The Sixers were left with just five available players Sunday morning, after Shake Milton and Andre Drummond joined Georges Niang on the COVID-19 list.

The Sixers’ Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Danny Green were questionable to play with injuries. In addition to those players, Philadelphia was without Ben Simmons (personal reasons), Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID illness) and Jaden Springer (concussion). Two other players under contract -- Paul Reed and Aaron Henry -- were in Las Vegas with the Delaware Blue Coats for the G League Winter Showcase.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.