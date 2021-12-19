BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Cloudy, chilly end to the weekend

Our temperatures will remain in the upper 50s through Sunday afternoon
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Christmas feel has returned to the region, just in time to start the final countdown to the big day.

Expect a big chill as you step out this Sunday, following an overnight frontal passage. Temperatures will fall through the morning hours before gaining a few degrees this afternoon. But the thick cloud cover is likely to hold us down quite a bit. Highs stay in the upper 50s for most, with a brisk northerly breeze.

The chill will linger into Christmas week, as clouds and even a few showers look possible on Monday. Highs will remain in the 50s for Monday and Tuesday, trending in the right direction for that Christmas weather, at least until sunny skies return midweek.

That’s when the warm-up will be on. And yes, it could be one of those record-warm Christmases. By Christmas Eve, our highs will be back to the middle 70s and Christmas Day will be pushing 80. The holiday weather looks nice and dry but quite warm.

