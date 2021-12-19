Zulu and partners hold Toys for Tots giveaway in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club partnered with Toys for Tots and the Orleans Parish Sheriffs Office on Sunday to deliver thousands of gifts to children.

A line of cars wrapped around the Sheriff’s Office before 8 am, highlighting the need as hundreds of families continue to struggle after another challenging year.

“It helps my spirit to know that other are out there helping the needy,” said Margarette Mitchell, who waited in line to receive toys for her granddaughter.

Zulu president Elroy James says whether it’s hurricanes or the pandemic putting a strain on their budget, no child should have to go without gifts this time of year.

“We understand that Christmas should be normal for everybody right? Especially for our kids. That’s part of what Christmas is about, putting smiles on the faces of children in our community,” said James.

“Everybody is coming together. It’s a deed, but it’s also a joy. And when you see the smiles on their faces, you can’t help but be happy,” said Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman.

With over 800 bikes and 1,500 toys, James says New Orleans knows how to take care of it’s own, especially around the holidays.

“We cook, we open our doors to everyone. So this event is really a microcosm of the city of New Orleans.”

