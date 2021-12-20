After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Tampa Bay

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take one: Sunday night stunner

If your name isn’t Drew Brees, don’t say you saw this coming.

You didn’t. No one did. How could anyone foresee what happened Sunday night?

The Saints didn’t have their head coach, both starting offensive tackles and a slew of other players. Plus, they’d won just once in their last six games. And it’s December, when Tom Brady figures it out and starts rolling.

None of that mattered. The Saints shocked the NFL world Sunday night, despite not scoring a single touchdown to win, 9-0. More importantly, it put them at 7-7 and with a favorable schedule ahead making the playoffs became much more realistic.

Take two: Dennis Allen’s masterpiece

Let’s just go ahead and declare it: Dennis Allen has Tom Brady’s number. Everytime Brady plays the Saints defense, he never looks comfortable. On Sunday night, uncomfortable was an understatement.

The Saints performance was downright historical. For the first time in 15 years, Brady left a game without scoring a point.

And the key was the pass rush. Cam Jordan and the defensive line led the way in making Brady’s night completely miserable. They sacked him four times and harassed him all game but particularly their third down pressure made the biggest difference.

It was a performance for the ages. And one that should cement Allen’s status as a head coaching candidate this off-season.

Take three: Offense does just enough

Normally when an offense manages just three field goals in a game, we’d be talking about an ugly loss. Instead on Sunday night, it was all the Saints needed to beat the Bucs. That still feels incredibly weird to say that.

Somehow, the Saints were only the second worst offense on the field Sunday night. In the end, they did just enough. Wide receiver Marquez Callaway had a nice game, but no other player did much of anything. Alvin Kamara was kept in check. Mark Ingram didn’t have much success. Taysom Hill was off-target most of the night. There were also several drops and only three third down conversions in 16 tries.

The Saints went the entire third quarter without a first down. They punted on six of their seven second half drives and had a 20-minute stretch without a first down.

It was not a great night at the office. But, fortunately, they didn’t have to be anything more than what they were. They did two things well: got an early lead and didn’t turn the ball over.

Combine that with their heroic defensive effort , and it was enough for the win.

Take Four: Maher & Gillikin

Another gem came from punter Blake Gillikin and kicker Brett Maher on Sunday night .

When a team plays the field position game and wins, the punter usually plays a big role. Against the Bucs, Blake Gillikin, as usual, delivered and consistently flipped the field.

For the second straight week, kicker Brett Maher kicked all three of his field goals. Only on Sunday, his three were the only points scored in the contest.

There was a time this season where the kicking game was a liability. Thankfully, that script has been flipped the last two weeks. They’re now an asset playing a huge role in victories.

Take Five: Other observations

That’s now four straight regular season victories by the Saints over Tom Brady.

The injuries to Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were significant for the Bucs. But given the Saints bad luck with injuries all season, I don’t think they’ll be sending any sympathy cards to Tampa.

Speaking of health, this was as healthy the Saints defense has been all year. It makes a difference having your best players available.

Not sure what that call was on fourth and one for the Bucs in the second half. Brady went to Gronk on the fade and overthrew him.

Cam Jordan had his best game of the season. It’s been a tough year for Jordan, who hasn’t had the production he’s used to. On Sunday, however, he touched greatness once again with two sacks and a crucial forced fumble that turned out to be the play of the game.

The Bucs went the entire first quarter without attempting a rushing play.

I’ve been coming to Raymond James Stadium every year since 2009, and Sunday night was easily the most packed I’d ever seen it.

