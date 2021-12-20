Bogalusa man who died in custody identified, had breathing trouble after being tasered, police say

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A man who died Sunday (Dec. 19) in the custody of Bogalusa Police complained of breathing difficulties after being tasered during his arrest, the Louisiana State Police said.

The man was identified as 28-year-old Eric L. Nelson of Bogalusa. State Police are investigating his in-custody death at the request of the Bogalusa Police Department.

The LSP on Monday released new details of Nelson’s death as part of the preliminary investigation.

According to the law enforcement account, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Sunday around 11 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash involving Nelson on Borgne Avenue in Bogalusa. Deputies determined that the driver, Nelson, had “multiple felony warrants” open in Bogalusa. When Bogalusa Police were called to the crash scene, Nelson attempted to flee on foot, the LSP said.

“After a brief foot pursuit, Nelson was taken into custody by the Bogalusa Police Department,” the State Police said in a statement. “During the incident, a Taser was utilized.

“While being transported to the Bogalusa City Jail, Nelson complained of respiratory issues. ... After being evaluated by emergency medical services personnel, Nelson was transported to a local hospital. Nelson died while receiving treatment at the local hospital.”

The State Police said the investigation remains active and more information will be released “when it becomes available.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.