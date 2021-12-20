BBB Accredited Business
Cool spell won’t last long

Near record heat by the weekend
By David Bernard
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - Skies will start to clear on Tuesday but it will still be seasonably chilly with highs in the 50s. With full sunshine by Wednesday temperatures will return to more normal levels in the 60s.

By Friday temperatures will really take off well into the 70s. A dome of warm, dry high pressure will dominate over the weekend. That combined with warm westerly winds and there could be readings around 80 degrees.

No rain is expected over the next 7 days.

