Cool spell won’t last long

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - Skies will start to clear on Tuesday but it will still be seasonably chilly with highs in the 50s. With full sunshine by Wednesday temperatures will return to more normal levels in the 60s.

By Friday temperatures will really take off well into the 70s. A dome of warm, dry high pressure will dominate over the weekend. That combined with warm westerly winds and there could be readings around 80 degrees.

No rain is expected over the next 7 days.

