Family Gras returning to original Veterans Boulevard venue for 2022

METAIRIE, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - Family Gras will return to its original venue at the neutral ground on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie for 2022.

After the Jefferson Parish Carnival celebration moved to the Clearview Center in 2019, Family Gras’ popular three-day concert series will return to Mardi Gras Plaza near the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Severn Avenue.

Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken and Jefferson Convention & Visitors’ Bureau president Violet Peters made the announcement Thursday.

“Our world changed overnight, but now it’s time to get back to normal,” Van Vrancken said. “It’s important for our culture, our economy, and who we are as a community. Mardi Gras is part of our DNA.”

While construction on Severn Avenue is scheduled for completion shortly after Carnival. Parish officials say they’ve worked with the contractor to ensure Severn south of 17th Street is ready for floats, bands, and parade-goers.

The three-day concert series will kick off at 5 p.m. on Feb. 18 until Feb. 20, when the Krewe of Atlas arrives. The Family Gras 2022 concert lineup featuring local and

national artists will be revealed in mid-January.

“Family Gras is one of Carnival’s treasured events,” Van Vrancken said. “It’s a terrific tourism generator and boost to our hospitality industry. It’s also a way for our families to enjoy a great festival and the pageantry of our first weekend of parades.”

Beginning in 2007, Family Gras raised hotel occupancy across Jefferson Parish as high as 96% on the Family Gras weekend. A University of New Orleans study reported the event attracted as many as 100,000 festival-goers across a weekend and created an economic impact of almost $8 million.

