Funky Uptown Krewe St. Charles Avenue streetcar ride to return on Twelfth Night

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - The Funky Uptown Krewe announces its Twelfth Night streetcar ride will return to the St. Charles Streetcar line on Jan. 6.

The Funky Uptown Krewe will roll in 2022 with the theme “Bounce Back, NOLA!” the krewe announced in a release Monday.

The parade will depart from Bouree, 1510 South Carrollton Avenue, at 7:05 p.m. The streetcar route follows St Charles Avenue to Canal Street and returns Uptown before finishing its ride at Fat Harry’s at approximately 8:30 p.m.

This season marks the krewe’s third annual Twelfth Night ride on the St. Charles streetcar line after hosting a socially-distanced scavenger hunt in lieu of the parade in 2021. Since its inaugural parade in 2019, the Funky Uptown Krewe followed the Phunny Phorty Phellows on the city’s first official night of Carnival.

One month until we roll with Mannie Fresh! 🎉 Posted by Funky Uptown Krewe on Monday, December 6, 2021

“Funky Uptown Krewe was founded to encourage more revelers to flock to the St. Charles streetcar line on Twelfth Night and provide some small boost to local businesses!” the Funky Uptown Krewe said in a release. “Please join us on Twelfth Night to ring in the new carnival season and to help our local businesses and musicians Bounce Back!”

In keeping with tradition, Funky Uptown Krewe’s ride will feature DJ and producer Mannie Fresh performing a full DJ set on the St. Charles streetcar. The Krewe’s signature throws include hand-decorated, bedazzled vinyl records as well as cups and koozies.

Additionally, the krewe says they will donate a portion of each member’s dues to the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic, which provides medical and social services to musicians, performing artists, cultural workers and tradition bearers in New Orleans.

Contact us here if your krewe has updates for Mardi Gras 2022.

