Kentucky woman who helped rebuild following Ida pivots to home state devastation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With days’ worth of warnings before Hurricane Ida, Kentucky contractor Nina Phelps was in place and ready to help southeast Louisiana rebuild the morning of August 30.

“We went into started tarping and tarping and tarping and we just..... what can we do?” said Phlps.

Prepared to go home for the holidays though, she instead found herself driving through one of the worst storms to ever hit her home state.

“I didn’t expect the devastation that I saw from just that way and I thought a hailstorm. You know a little tornado. It happens in Kentucky. That’s normal. But this is not,” said Phelps.

She found herself pivoting from one devastating disaster to another.

“When I say everything’s blown away, there’s toys and trees, there’s clothes and trees. There are homes in trees, like trees in trees like it’s insane the devastation here there’s nothing left. I have hundreds of thousands of square feet of tarp and nowhere to put them, the difference is 60% devastation with flood, gut it out and it’s fine. With this we have to tear it down to the basement and build it back up,” said Phelps.

Phelps says supplies and volunteers are pouring in, but volunteers and responders say knowing the area, the biggest burden in the long term will be financial.

“Just remember that for many of these families who’ve lost everything they’re starting over,” said Major Bobby Jackson, the General Secretary for The Salvation Army of Kentucky and Tennessee.

The recovery effort is so great, the Salvation Army expects to have teams on the ground for about a year, especially in the hardest-hit areas.

“Many of these families, unfortunately, don’t have insurance, and so they don’t have the money coming in from their insurance company to replace everything. And sometimes FEMA even though the assistance is great, it can take a while and so monetary donations would be really wonderful to continue sending those into the Salvation Army so that we can assist families on-site,” said Jackson.

Volunteers there are already in the midst of a toy drive as Santa arrives in only days, something that will hopefully bring the Christmas cheer to an area that sorely needs it.

The Salvation Army says the best thing for those wanting to donate, contact your local branch to get the most up-to-date information on what’s needed from those tornado-devastated areas.

