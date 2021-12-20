BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Louisiana firefighter killed after fire truck tire explodes

Jessie Henry, 28
Jessie Henry, 28(Terry Henry)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAUGHTON, La. (AP) — A northwest Louisiana firefighter died Saturday after a tire he was maintaining on a fire truck exploded.

The South Bossier Parish Fire District No. 2 said 28-year-old Jessie Henry died at one of the district’s stations around 9 a.m. Saturday while working on the tire.

Henry was airlifted to a local hospital, where he later died.

Family members told KSLA-TV that a tire sensor hit Henry in the head.

Henry had been a firefighter in the district for four years, relatives said. He served in the U.S. Army before that.

Henry was also a mixed martial arts fighter seeking a professional career.

He is survived by his 9-year-old daughter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Vaccine mandate expanded to children for restaurants, venues, public schools in New Orleans; local parents react

Latest News

St. John Levee project delayed
River parishes levee project can move forward
Funky Uptown Krewe to roll on Twelfth Night
Funky Uptown Krewe St. Charles Avenue streetcar ride to return on Twelfth Night
FOX 8 public records hearing
Judge orders Kenner to provide Hurricane Ida timesheet records to FOX 8
Top health officials in Louisiana are sounding a warning heading into the holidays.
Latest COVID surge knocking at Louisiana’s door; health officials urge indoor masking
Near record heat by the weekend
Cool spell won’t last long