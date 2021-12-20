Louisiana State Police investigate in-custody death in Bogalusa
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police says they are investigating an in-custody death in Bogalusa.
Officials say they were requested by the Bogalusa Police Department to investigate the incident.
No additional information was released.
