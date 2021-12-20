BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU DT Neil Farrell Jr. opts out of Texas Bowl

LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (92)
LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (92)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. announced he will not play in the Texas Bowl to begin preparing for the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound defensive lineman played in all 12 games this season. He had 45 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

CLICK HERE for his full bio.

LSU will face Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 4, in Houston. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says

Latest News

No. 21 LSU women’s basketball takes down Clemson
LSU Tigers
‘LSU is behind in this game’ - McKernan wants NIL deals with LSU football players
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU women’s basketball moves up in AP Top 25 heading into West Palm Beach Invitational
Alex Box Stadium (Source: WAFB)
LSU ranked No. 3 in Collegiate Baseball preseason poll