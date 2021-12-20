BBB Accredited Business
‘LSU is behind in this game’ - McKernan wants NIL deals with LSU football players

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Powerhouse Baton Rouge-based attorney Gordon McKernon just announced an NIL partnership with LSU women’s basketball star Alexis Morris.

McKernon is proud that his first such deal is with a female athlete but he certainly remains interested in partnering with LSU football players as well.

“Out of the gate, a lot of these players across the country, specifically their handlers, had an inflated view of what the player was bringing to the court, to me or to any other company,” said McKernan. “The prices they were asking for, for a single tweet or a little social media, it just didn’t fit into the plan. I want to develop a relationship with whichever player we’re going to enter a deal to, not a one-time, one-cinch transaction, but more of a relationship across a whole semester or year of football. And I think it’s taken a little bit of time for that to kind of settle down. And I am exploring some deals right now and I’m open to deals, to support these student-athletes and also, at the same time, bring a benefit to my company. But LSU is behind in this game. There’s no doubt.”

There has been speculation combined with reality that the LSU football roster has been and could be poached by rival SEC schools because of the quick access the transfer portal provides, combined with the lure of better NIL deals. McKernon could certainly be viewed as a potential asset to LSU in terms of keeping star athletes in Baton Rouge with better NIL partnerships but only if it’s the right fit.

“It has to be beneficial to both sides. Long term, for it to work, that’s the only way it can work,” he added.

RELATED: LSU standout Alexis Morris signs NIL deal With Gordon McKernan

