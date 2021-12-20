LSU women’s basketball moves up in AP Top 25 heading into West Palm Beach Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball continues to move upward in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Tigers are now No. 21 after last week’s ranking of No. 22.

The Tigers have moved up to No. 21 in the AP Poll!



📄 https://t.co/PRG4o8Xqzr pic.twitter.com/zUzSvUvDw3 — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) December 20, 2021

RELATED: No. 22 LSU wins eighth straight with victory over Bradley

Head coach Kim Mulkey, who is in her first year with the program, has led the Tigers to eight straight victories, including a 64-point blowout win over Alcorn State on Wednesday, Dec. 15 .

LSU is currently in West Palm Beach, Fla. for an invitational. The Tigers will play Clemson on Monday, Dec. 20, and Texas Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Conference play begins on Dec. 30 with the Tigers traveling to No. 17 Georgia.

RELATED: LSU moves up two spots to No. 17 in latest AP Top 25

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.