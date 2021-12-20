BBB Accredited Business
Man sought in shooting of driver on St. Claude Avenue

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are looking for a “person of interest” in connection to a shooting on St. Claude Avenue earlier this month.

On Dec. 11, a 38-year-old man was shot in the head while driving with his wife and crashed into a pole near Piety Street, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The victim is currently on life support. His wife is in agony.

She says they were on their way home from her uncle’s funeral when her husband was shot in the back of the head with a shotgun. She believes they were targeted over a few hundred bucks.

Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives developed Alvin Thomas, 23, as a person of interest. Thomas is not currently wanted on criminal charges, NOPD says. Detectives feel he may have information and is wanted for questioning.

Alvin Thomas, 23, is wanted for questioning related to the shooting of a man who was driving...
Alvin Thomas, 23, is wanted for questioning related to the shooting of a man who was driving down St. Claude Avenue on Dec. 1..(NOPD)

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Nicole Alcala at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

