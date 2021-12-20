BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

New Orleans DA orders review of disgraced judge’s cases

Michelle Odinet, City Court Judge, Lafayette, Louisiana
Michelle Odinet, City Court Judge, Lafayette, Louisiana(City Court Lafayette)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams has ordered a full review of all cases prosecuted in Orleans Parish by embattled Lafayette Judge Michelle Odinet.

Odinet served as a prosecutor and the Assistant District Attorney in Orleans Parish in the 90s.

Still named Michelle Miller, she helped prosecute a high-profile French Quarter rampage stabbing suspect, Robert Graves, in 1995. She married Kenneth Odinet, Jr. later that year and moved to Lafayette after the wedding.

A video of Odinet calling a would-be home invasion or robbery suspect the n-word lead to the Louisiana Supreme Court disqualifying her from the bench without pay last week.

The video shows a television set displaying security footage of what appears to be a foiled burglary at the judge’s home. Laughter and racist slurs are heard from the viewers — who aren’t visible on camera — as they watch two people capture the suspect.

A 59-year-old unarmed Black man was arrested after the incident.

Odinet said she had taken a sedative at the time the video was made and does not remember it.

Williams calls the language “deeply concerning to any person who genuinely cares about fair outcomes in our criminal system.”

“No act, including a criminal act, justifies the denial of basic dignity inherent in the language used by Judge Odinet. That a judge and former prosecutor so comfortably employed a racial epithet serves as a telling reminder that the attitudes which fostered mass incarceration continue to undermine our pursuit of equal justice. Moreover, the casual dehumanization displayed by Judge Odinet raises serious questions about her impartiality and the presence of bias and discrimination in her work on the bench and during her time as a prosecutor,” Williams said in a statement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Vaccine mandate expanded to children for restaurants, venues, public schools in New Orleans; local parents react

Latest News

Former Amite Police Chief Jerry Trabona and current Councilman Kris Hart are charged with...
Amite’s former police chief and current councilmember indicted for vote-buying scheme involvement
FILE - This file photo shows US Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) attending the No. 15 Texas A&M...
Sen. Cassidy’s property taxes triple after opponent questions assessment
Susan Hutson speaks to supporters after being declared the winner in the race for Orleans...
Slidell casino project, New Orleans incumbents soundly rejected by voters
Mike Sherman on Slidell casino vote
Mike Sherman on Slidell casino vote