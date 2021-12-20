Nicondra: Cloudy and cold Monday, but warmth returns for the end of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s cloudy and damp across the area today as cooler and drier air is settled in at the surface, but a Gulf low is kicking up plenty of moisture in the mid and upper levels. The dreary conditions will stick around through Monday and into Tuesday with clouds and cold temperatures. Highs will hover around the 50 degree mark through the day, with only a slight bounce into the middle 50s for Tuesday. Late Tuesday skies clear allowing for a cold night with 30s north and 40s south. Wednesday expect more sun and cool highs in the 60s, but that begins a warm up where temperatures climb to near 80 under sunny skies for Christmas.

