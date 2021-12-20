BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Cloudy and cold Monday, but warmth returns for the end of the week

Cloudy and cool conditions continue through the next 24 hours.
Cloudy and cool conditions continue through the next 24 hours.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s cloudy and damp across the area today as cooler and drier air is settled in at the surface, but a Gulf low is kicking up plenty of moisture in the mid and upper levels. The dreary conditions will stick around through Monday and into Tuesday with clouds and cold temperatures. Highs will hover around the 50 degree mark through the day, with only a slight bounce into the middle 50s for Tuesday. Late Tuesday skies clear allowing for a cold night with 30s north and 40s south. Wednesday expect more sun and cool highs in the 60s, but that begins a warm up where temperatures climb to near 80 under sunny skies for Christmas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Vaccine mandate expanded to children for restaurants, venues, public schools in New Orleans; local parents react

Latest News

Morning weather update for Monday, Dec. 20
Morning weather update for Monday, Dec. 20
Next 3 Days
Zack: Quite the chill to start Christmas week
Nicondra's Sunday evening weather forecast 12/19
Nicondra's Sunday evening weather forecast 12/19
Monday will be a bit dreary and damp with temperatures only in the low to middle 50s.
Nicondra: Cloudy and Cool Start to the Week