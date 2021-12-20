BBB Accredited Business
River parishes levee project can move forward

By Rob Masson
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People in the river parishes are celebrating a victory Monday.

The state’s Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals allowed the Pontchartrain Levee District to move forward with an expropriation process after it was held up by a challenge filed by some St. John Parish landowners.

The appeals panel ordered a state court judge to sign the expropriation order by Thursday.

The judges’ ruling is expected to clear the way for work to continue on the 18.5-mile-long West Short levee protection project, which has been in the planning stages for 50 years.

More: West Shore levee project tied up in court; residents fear next big storm

The work is expected to take three years to complete and will provide levee protection to thousands of people in St. John, St. James, and St. Charles parishes.

