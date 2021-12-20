BBB Accredited Business
Saints open as 3.5-point favorites over the Dolphins

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) reacts against the New York Jets during an NFL...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) reacts against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Off the heels of their stunning victory over the Tampa Bay Bucs, New Orleans was installed as a 3.5-point favorite over the Dolphins.

The Saints and Dolphins will meet next Monday night in the Caesars Superdome.

The Black and Gold (7-7) are riding a 2-game winning streak. The Miami Dolphins (7-7) own a 6-game win streak.

The Saints are 7-7 against the number in 2021. In the Dome, New Orleans is 1-4 against the spread.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

