Saints open as 3.5-point favorites over the Dolphins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Off the heels of their stunning victory over the Tampa Bay Bucs, New Orleans was installed as a 3.5-point favorite over the Dolphins.

The Saints and Dolphins will meet next Monday night in the Caesars Superdome.

The Black and Gold (7-7) are riding a 2-game winning streak. The Miami Dolphins (7-7) own a 6-game win streak.

The Saints are 7-7 against the number in 2021. In the Dome, New Orleans is 1-4 against the spread.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.