BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Saints shutout the Bucs for a road victory

Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins team up to tackle Leonard Fournette. (Source: Michael Nance)
Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins team up to tackle Leonard Fournette. (Source: Michael Nance)(Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints stifled the Bucs offense, and outkicked them on the scoreboard, leading to a 9-0 victory.

Brett Maher hit on field goals from 39, 35, and 42 yards.

New Orleans improved to 7-7 on the season, and now own a two-game winning streak after beating the Jets last week. The Saints are currently the 7th-seed in the NFC playoff race.

Tom Brady is now 0-4 in regular season games against the Saints as the Bucs starting quarterback.

Brady finished the NFC South matchup going 26-of-48 passing, 213 yards, with an interception (C.J. Gardner-Johnson picked him off in the fourth quarter).

The Saints entered the game as an 11.5-point underdog to the Bucs.

Sean Payton missed the contest because of a COVID-19 positive test.

Cam Jordan racked up two sacks in the game, and he forced a fumble. The second sack brought Jordan’s career total to 100.5 sacks.

Jordan’s forced fumble was recovered by Marshon Lattimore. It killed one of Tampa Bay’s strongest drives of the night.

Brady was sacked a total of four times in the game.

Saints will hosts the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football next week. Miami is riding a six-game winning streak.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Vaccine mandate expanded to children for restaurants, venues, public schools in New Orleans; local parents react

Latest News

FILE - Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reacts during the second half of an NFL...
NFL reduces testing for asymptomatic vaccinated players
New York Jets' Marcus Maye, right, tries to tackle New England Patriots' Damien Harris during...
Patriots try to keep their win streak alive as an underdog in our “Bet of the week”
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on against the New York Jets during an NFL...
Saints Coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19
Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19
Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19