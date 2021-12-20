Truck crash on Tulane Avenue claims driver’s life, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The driver of a pickup truck died early Monday (Dec. 20) when he crashed into a pole on Tulane Avenue, New Orleans police said.

The wreck occurred in the 2000 block of Tulane, near the city’s medical district, at 1:39 a.m., the NOPD said. The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed.

According to police, the male victim was driving the truck riverbound on Tulane “at a high rate of speed,” when he somehow lost control and hit a pole. The driver was ejected from the truck, which burst into flames, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the fatal crash is asked to contact NOPD traffic fatalities investigator Danny Ellis at (504) 658-6208.

