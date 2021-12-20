BBB Accredited Business
Young Minden parents killed in east Texas crash days before Christmas

The couple’s 2-month-old was sent to an east Texas hospital
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a crash just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2021 just south of Carthage.(Family)
By Alex Onken and Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A young Louisiana couple is dead following a crash over the weekend in east Texas.

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a crash that happened right before 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19 just south of Carthage. Hunter was a student at the Louisiana Missionary Baptist Institute & Seminary.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pickup was towing a trailer north on US 59 in the left lane while a Mazda SUV traveling west on Loop US 59 exit ramp was trying to turn onto US 59. The SUV then entered the intersection and was hit by the pickup.

The Wilkes’ 2-month-old son, Jett, was sent to an east Texas hospital for treatment.

The weather that morning was clear, and the roadway was dry. Everyone involved was wearing their seatbelts.

The driver of the pickup was also sent to an east Texas hospital for treatment.

