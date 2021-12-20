Zack: Quite the chill to start Christmas week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s quite the chill to start Christmas week, but for many this is the right kind of weather to feel the holiday spirit.

In addition to the chilly temperatures, we have a rain chance on Monday. A Gulf low is organizing, which should throw some sprinkles or showers into the area through the day today. Rain won’t be heavy, but it could wet the ground from time to time. Highs will be held down by the clouds and showers, so expect most spots to top out in the low 50s.

The rain quickly ends Tuesday, as this Gulf system moves on over Florida. Clouds are likely to linger for much of the day, which means another day in the 50s. Thereafter, the sun returns and we get much warmer. Wednesday’s highs will jump into the 60s, after a cold start in the 30s and 40s. I wouldn’t be shocked to see some frost Wednesday morning on the Northshore.

By the end of this week and Christmas weekend, sun will dominate the forecast and we will flirt with record warmth. The high for Christmas Day is forecast to be 80.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.