Duncan: Christmas came early for Saints fans in Tampa

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Christmas came early for Saints fans on Sunday.

The Saints’ shutout of the Bucs made for a joyful and triumphant night in New Orleans, a precious present after a turbulent and trying season.

Saints fans no doubt found it hard to sleep on Sunday night after watching the big win.

This wasn’t just any team the Saints beat, this was the Bucs. The defending Super Bowl champs. Tom Brady, Gronk, Leonard Fournette.

The Bucs had won six straight games at home and were averaging an NFL-best 31 points a game.

But thanks to an epic performance by the Saints defense, it was a silent night for the Bucs, who were shut out for the first time in nine years.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson was the evil elf on the Bucs’ shelf for most of the night. He and his defensive teammates tormented, harassed and frustrated Brady into one of the worst performances of his Hall of Fame career. For the first time in 15 years, he failed to lead his team to a single point.

The Saints might have been double-digit underdogs, but make no mistake, this win was no fluke.

It was their seventh consecutive regular-season victory against the Bucs. In that span, They’ve won with four different starting quarterbacks and beaten Brady all four times.

Thanks to the big win, the days are merry and bright this week for the Saints. Vision of playoff berths dance in the heads of saints fans everywhere.

The beatdown of the Bucs provided a happy feeling nothing in the world can buy. ‘Tis a football season to be jolly once again in New Orleans.

