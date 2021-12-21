BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Duncan: Christmas came early for Saints fans in Tampa

C.J. Gardner-Johnson stares at Tom Brady after a good defensive play.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson stares at Tom Brady after a good defensive play.(Michael Nance)
By Jeff Duncan
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Christmas came early for Saints fans on Sunday.

The Saints’ shutout of the Bucs made for a joyful and triumphant night in New Orleans, a precious present after a turbulent and trying season.

Saints fans no doubt found it hard to sleep on Sunday night after watching the big win.

This wasn’t just any team the Saints beat, this was the Bucs. The defending Super Bowl champs. Tom Brady, Gronk, Leonard Fournette.

The Bucs had won six straight games at home and were averaging an NFL-best 31 points a game.

But thanks to an epic performance by the Saints defense, it was a silent night for the Bucs, who were shut out for the first time in nine years.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson was the evil elf on the Bucs’ shelf for most of the night. He and his defensive teammates tormented, harassed and frustrated Brady into one of the worst performances of his Hall of Fame career. For the first time in 15 years, he failed to lead his team to a single point.

The Saints might have been double-digit underdogs, but make no mistake, this win was no fluke.

It was their seventh consecutive regular-season victory against the Bucs. In that span, They’ve won with four different starting quarterbacks and beaten Brady all four times.

Thanks to the big win, the days are merry and bright this week for the Saints. Vision of playoff berths dance in the heads of saints fans everywhere.

The beatdown of the Bucs provided a happy feeling nothing in the world can buy. ‘Tis a football season to be jolly once again in New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says

Latest News

Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins team up to tackle Leonard Fournette in the Saints' 9-0...
Saints’ social media team raises trolling game in wake of another upset of Bucs
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) reacts against the New York Jets during an NFL...
Saints open as 3.5-point favorites over the Dolphins
Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson stares at Tom Brady after a good defensive play.
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Tampa Bay
Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins team up to tackle Leonard Fournette. (Source: Michael Nance)
Saints shutout the Bucs for a road victory