BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Families adjusting holiday plans due to Omicron

The latest strain of Coronavirus has families adjusting, or outright cancelling plans.
By David Jones
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the uptick in confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus in Louisiana and across the country, families are making adjustments to their holiday plans, or in some cases cancelling them outright.

The latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health lists 124 cases of the Omicron variant, 74 probable and 50 of which have been confirmed. Because all cases of Omicron cannot be confirmed, it’s likely the variant has spread widely, with confirmed cases in Louisiana found in universities, K-12 schools and nursing homes.

Tim and Cindy Hix planned a trip to South Africa, prior to Omicron’s discovery in the country.

“We had a bit of a change,” said Cindy Hix.

“We were supposed to go to Africa, but we’re here in New Orleans,” said Tim Hix. “[New Orleans] was our Plan B when Africa shut down because of COVID.”

The Hix family had originally scheduled the Africa trip for December 2020, but had to cancel. This is the second time they’ve cancelled their trip.

“Hopefully next year,” said Tim Hix.

Doctors are recommending family testing ahead of gatherings for the holidays. Take-home COVID tests are readily available at major pharmacies.

“With the surge in numbers, people want to be more vigilant, so [tests are] flying off the shelves,” said Dr. Eric Griggs, Medicine Director for Access Health Louisiana.

Griggs said for families with mixed vaccination statuses, or families with immune compromised members, testing, masking and social distancing are critical to slowing the spread of Omicron.

“Ventilation is key, masking is key, outdoor activities is key, if you feel sick stay home,” Griggs said. “Having those healthy conversations and not making it contentious is a good thing.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Vaccine mandate expanded to children for restaurants, venues, public schools in New Orleans; local parents react

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
New Orleans to announce Mardi Gras parade route changes
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, La., were pronounced dead following...
Young Minden parents killed in east Texas crash days before Christmas
Michelle Odinet, City Court Judge, Lafayette, Louisiana
New Orleans DA orders review of disgraced judge’s cases
FOX 8 public records hearing
Judge orders Kenner to provide Hurricane Ida timesheet records to FOX 8