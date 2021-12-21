Families adjusting holiday plans due to Omicron

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the uptick in confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus in Louisiana and across the country, families are making adjustments to their holiday plans, or in some cases cancelling them outright.

The latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health lists 124 cases of the Omicron variant, 74 probable and 50 of which have been confirmed. Because all cases of Omicron cannot be confirmed, it’s likely the variant has spread widely, with confirmed cases in Louisiana found in universities, K-12 schools and nursing homes.

Tim and Cindy Hix planned a trip to South Africa, prior to Omicron’s discovery in the country.

“We had a bit of a change,” said Cindy Hix.

“We were supposed to go to Africa, but we’re here in New Orleans,” said Tim Hix. “[New Orleans] was our Plan B when Africa shut down because of COVID.”

The Hix family had originally scheduled the Africa trip for December 2020, but had to cancel. This is the second time they’ve cancelled their trip.

“Hopefully next year,” said Tim Hix.

Doctors are recommending family testing ahead of gatherings for the holidays. Take-home COVID tests are readily available at major pharmacies.

“With the surge in numbers, people want to be more vigilant, so [tests are] flying off the shelves,” said Dr. Eric Griggs, Medicine Director for Access Health Louisiana.

Griggs said for families with mixed vaccination statuses, or families with immune compromised members, testing, masking and social distancing are critical to slowing the spread of Omicron.

“Ventilation is key, masking is key, outdoor activities is key, if you feel sick stay home,” Griggs said. “Having those healthy conversations and not making it contentious is a good thing.”

