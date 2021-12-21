BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

It’s eagle time in the Louisiana swamp

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After heading south for the winter, the bald eagles have settled into their southern treetop homes in the Louisiana swamp and marshes. The huge nests are plentiful and usually easy to spot this time of year since the tall cypress trees have no leaves. You can see the tiny dark feathered heads of the chicks bobbing above the rims of nests after the eagles’ eggs hatch.

To read more, visit Heart of Louisiana here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Vaccine mandate expanded to children for restaurants, venues, public schools in New Orleans; local parents react

Latest News

Family Gras’ popular three-day concert series will return to Mardi Gras Plaza
Family Gras returning to original Veterans Boulevard venue for 2022
Funky Uptown Krewe to roll on Twelfth Night
Funky Uptown Krewe St. Charles Avenue streetcar ride to return on Twelfth Night
eagle
Heat of Louisiana: Eagle time in the swamp
The very first Louisiana Office of Tourism “Feed Your Soul” float will “depict the spirit of...
Louisiana ‘Feed Your Soul’ float to roll in 2022 Rose Parade