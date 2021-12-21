BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Chilly and cloudy Tuesday ahead

Clouds stick around most of the day on Tuesday with chilly temperatures in place.
Clouds stick around most of the day on Tuesday with chilly temperatures in place.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gray skies once again to start Tuesday with chilly temperatures, but the rain has moved on. Temperatures in the 40s will only rise into the low 50s for the afternoon.

There should be a few sunny breaks before the afternoon is out. Clear sky tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s north.

On Wednesday, we can expect a pleasant day with slightly warmer temperatures in the 60s. The warm-up will be starting and ramp up as high pressure takes over for Christmas. Temperatures rise to near 80 by Christmas Eve, but skies will stay sunny and humidity low.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says

Latest News

Near record heat by the weekend
Cool spell won’t last long
Evening weather update for Mon., Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.
Evening weather update for Mon., Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.
Nightly weather update for Mon., Dec 20 at 9 p.m.
Nightly weather update for Mon., Dec 20 at 9 p.m.
Afternoon weather update for Monday, Dec. 20
Afternoon weather update for Monday, Dec. 20