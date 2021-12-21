Nicondra: Chilly and cloudy Tuesday ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gray skies once again to start Tuesday with chilly temperatures, but the rain has moved on. Temperatures in the 40s will only rise into the low 50s for the afternoon.

There should be a few sunny breaks before the afternoon is out. Clear sky tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s north.

On Wednesday, we can expect a pleasant day with slightly warmer temperatures in the 60s. The warm-up will be starting and ramp up as high pressure takes over for Christmas. Temperatures rise to near 80 by Christmas Eve, but skies will stay sunny and humidity low.

