Omicron Covid surge closes restaurants, renders Covid therapy treatment less effective

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -“Since Covid started this is the third time we’ve had to shut down,” said Chef Susan Spicer.

With multiple staff members either testing positive or exposed to Covid, Rosedale’s owner Susan Spicer hopes shutting down for a few days will give her staff enough time to get tested and return healthy. However, she says testing is scarce.

“Everyone who waited to get tests can’t find any tests,” said Spicer.

With more diagnoses, she fears facing an empty restaurant for many days ahead, including, one of her favorites Christmas Eve.

“It’s a time that we really enjoy providing, you know, a place for families and friends to come and celebrate. I mean, it’s really, you know, it’s important to me, you know, I like me and open Christmas Eve… I’m seeing it in my empty restaurant and I’m certainly feeling it in the bank account. You know, I, you know, I worry about people it’s well said it’s; you know, this is not something to fool around with it’s no joke,” said Spicer.

“What we’ve seen in the past week is community positivity go up exponentially in the past week,” said Jeffrey Elder, M.D. UMC’s Dr. Jeffrey Elder says all the indicators are there: community cases are up as well as hospitalizations.

“We’ve seen this in Delta. You’ve seen this you know, in other parts of the world, the UK, you know, South Africa, that it really looks like these vaccinations are very effective,” said Elder.

How omicron may be different however, Elder says the variant is rendering a major therapy treatment they use, monoclonal antibodies less effective.

“I think it is serious because we know there’s some decrease effectiveness. How much, we’re not sure of yet and as we see more omicron in the community as the dominant variant, I think that will affect some of that… still the biggest things we can say is if you’re vaccinated and boosted you have a lower chance of ever contracted especially if boosted,” said Elder.

As Spicer waits for her staff to recover or get tested, she says she’s contemplating turning what would be Christmas bonuses for her staff into Christmas sick leave.

“It’s just a big bummer this time around… it’s hard on people. It’s hard on the employee not to be able to earn the money at this time of year,” said Spicer.

