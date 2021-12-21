BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Pels put 2-game win streak on the line against Portland

New Orleans Pelicans own a 2-game winning streak.
New Orleans Pelicans own a 2-game winning streak.(NBA)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Portland Trail Blazers (13-18, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (10-21, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 7 p.m. CST

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans host Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in Western Conference play Tuesday.

The Pelicans are 7-13 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans ranks third in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 46.7 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas paces the Pelicans with 11.9 boards.

The Trail Blazers are 7-14 in Western Conference play. Portland gives up 111.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is averaging 23.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pelicans. Devonte’ Graham is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Lillard is shooting 39.8% and averaging 23.2 points for the Trail Blazers. Ben McLemore is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 109.9 points, 48.3 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during...
NBA postpones 5 more games; Young, Vogel enter protocols
Graham hit eight 3-pointers and added two clutch free throws late in overtime to finish with 26...
Graham hits 8 3s push Pelicans beat Bucks 116-112 in OT
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) celebrates with teammates after hitting the game...
Pels shock Thunder on 61-footer at the buzzer; second in franchise history
Pelicans' 61-foot game-winner
Pelicans' 61-foot game-winner