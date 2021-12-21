BBB Accredited Business
St. Tammany inmate dies of 'unknown' medical condition, officials say


An inmate in St. Tammany Parish has died from an unknown medical condition, the sheriff’s office says.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An inmate in St. Tammany Parish has died from an unknown medical condition, the sheriff’s office says.

Officials say deputies were notified about the man needing medical attention around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 21.

Shortly before 3 a.m., he was transported to a hospital. Officials say he was pronounced dead around an hour later after being treated at the hospital.

The death is under investigation. Autopsy results are pending.

The identity of the man has not been released at this time.

