Woman found stabbed in Bywater dies from wounds, NOPD says

A woman found stabbed Tuesday morning (Dec. 21) in the 700 block of Lesseps Street in Bywater...
A woman found stabbed Tuesday morning (Dec. 21) in the 700 block of Lesseps Street in Bywater died from her wounds at a hospital, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman found stabbed in a Bywater neighborhood early Tuesday morning (Dec. 21) died from her injuries, New Orleans police said.

The age and identity of the victim were not immediately disclosed, and the NOPD has released few details of the incident.

Police said officers responded at 5:07 a.m. to the 700 block of Lesseps Street, between Royal and Dauphine streets, and found the adult woman “suffering from apparent stab wounds to her body.”

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died. The homicide notification was made at 7:34 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

